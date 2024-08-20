N.S. Olympic medallist reflects on Paris, has advice for up and coming athletes

Wyatt Sanford wasn't even born the last time Canada won a medal in Olympic boxing.

The 25-year-old from Kennetcook, N.S., lost in the 63.5 kg semi-final in Paris, but earned a bronze in the process. Despite the loss, it was a major win for Team Canada, which hasn't won an Olympic boxing medal since 1996.

"Every competition I've done, one of the best feelings is receiving the medal when you're dressed in your Team Canada, representing your country. I know for the Olympics, standing on that podium, they call out, 'From Canada, Wyatt Sanford,' and it's just a great feeling knowing you have a whole country supporting you, a whole community supporting you, and that it's not just you, but it's for everyone," Sanford said Tuesday in an interview on CTV Morning Live Atlantic.

Heading into the Paris games, Sanford was ready to compete.

"There's no real pressure for competition, for me anyway. For me, the competition is the fun part. I do all the hard work the last 15 years training, and that's when I just get to show it. So, for me, there's not a lot of pressure, just do what I've been doing for the last years and what happens happens."

Sanford's family, friends, and community were cheering him on from Nova Scotia, but he also had lots of support in-person.

"It was awesome to have the family there. I knew my parents were coming. They booked it the day after I qualified at Pan Ams," said Sanford.

He also received a surprise visitor mid-way through the games.

"My wife was a little bit shocking. I didn't know she was coming. She was in Montreal, and then after I won the quarter final fights, and I was guaranteed a medal, she was my first phone call when I got back stage, and as soon as I got back there I called her, and she said that she was flying up in the afternoon and she'd be there in the morning."

Once Sanford secured his medal, he got to take part in the Parade of Champions, which he said was both exciting and nerve-wracking.

"You don't know what to do at first. You're just walking and people are screaming. As it went on, I got the nerves out and was actually able to have a bit of fun, meet some of the people that were there, take pictures with them, sign their flags, hats, and it was really a great time. I actually really enjoyed that."

Sanford is now back home in Kennetcook, where community support has stayed strong.

"They've been supportive starting 15 years ago, and it's just tremendous what the community can do especially when they all come together and support. I think they're throwing a little celebration as well," said Sanford.

"Yesterday was the first time down at Robin's and one of the things I enjoy is that it's the same. You go down there, and you see the guys that are always there. They say a congratulations, and then we were talking about the weather."

This was Sanford's second time competing in the Olympics, and he's hoping it won't be his last. The decision on whether boxing will be included in the Los Angeles games in 2028 is expected to be decided next year.

"I think they're trying very hard to keep it in for 2028. I know they've made a lot of changes in the past few years to keep it in, and they're doing a great job right now. They have a new organization, and they are trying to do absolutely everything they can to keep boxing in the games, and I'm really hoping that they're able to."

Sanford start boxing when he was just 11 years old, and has advice for those wanting to get into the sport.

"For me, and this goes for everything, every sport. I started out losing my first four fights, so I was 0-and-4, and this is where we're at now. So even if you have a completely awful beginning at something, over time it can get better. You just have to dedicate yourself to it and pursue it," said Sanford.

"Nothing ever gets given to you, you have to work for it and earn it, and that's one thing you can do everyday. You might not win everyday, but that is sometimes is even more successful than winning, because you're able to learn something and keep going."

-With files from CTV's Crystal Garrett

