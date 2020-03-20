HALIFAX -- Beginning Friday, pharmacists in Nova Scotia will no longer be able to dispense more than a 30-day supply of any prescription medication.

The Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia announced on Friday that the decision to restrict prescriptions was made due to the risk of increased drug shortages caused by people feeling the need to stockpile medications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Patients have been asking pharmacies to provide them with months more of their prescriptions than they would normally get at one time and our members have expressed growing concerns about being able to meet the demand for medications," said Allison Bodnar, CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia.

The association says the restriction is a necessary and temporary measure to ensure all Nova Scotians continue to have access to medication at this challenging time.

"This decision was not taken lightly," said Beverley Zwicker, Registrar of the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists in a statement. "During this health emergency, it is vital that we do everything we can to ensure patients get the medications they need and this is one of the ways we are doing that."

The Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists says they carefully considered the implications of this decision with Public Health, government and those managing the provinces drug supply chain.

"We are all looking forward to being on the other side of this crisis. Until then, we ask for your patience and cooperation with this temporary measure," added Zwicker.