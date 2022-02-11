N.S. Police continue investigation into suspicious packages

Police are continuing their investigation after suspicious packages were sent to Halifax City Hall this week.

The Halifax Regional Police Forensic Identification Unit says they have not found any traces of dangerous substances or irritants in any of the packages, but there is more investigation work to be done.

“They seized a number of envelopes from that location, and they continue to test them to see what may or may not be in those envelopes,” said Cst. John MacLeod.

“We have received an additional four instances which were related to political offices as well, with similar packages and envelopes.”

Other packages were delivered to at least four public offices in the province, including one incident where an employee was injured after opening the package.

Police believe some of the packages contained a chemical irritant and further testing is being conducted to identify the substance.

Conservative MP Rick Perkins confirmed to CTV News that his federal constituency office in Barrington Passage, N.S., was one of the targeted locations earlier this week.

Perkins says his assistant had difficulty breathing and his eyes and skin became irritated after he opened a package that had arrived at the office, so the man called police.

In Halifax, Liberal MP Andy Fillmore tweeted Thursday that suspicious packages had been sent to his office too.

Liberal MLA Derek Mombourquette knows of at least two other offices that were targeted.

“Here locally in Cape Breton, MP Kelloway received a package. And my colleague Fred Tilley also received a package to my knowledge at this point,” said Mombourquette.

Kent MacDonald has provided security for government officials in the past. He said when his clients receive threatening mail, emails or verbal abuse, he tells them not to respond.

“What they’re looking for is a response, right? That’s exactly what they want,” said MacDonald.

He has advice for anyone who might find themselves in similar situation.

“If you are receiving threats, pass them off the law-enforcement. If something is deemed suspicious i.e. a package of that nature, it could be something as simple as security setting up an undisclosed location where that mail could be forwarded to. Then the mail is examined by security.”

As for the escalating tone of recent protests, Mombourquette said he respects the right for everyone to be heard.

“If you have concerns, express that, we celebrate that.”

He is asking his constituents, and Nova Scotians in general, to be supportive of each other, not devise.