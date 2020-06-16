HALIFAX -- Police are investigating after one man was found dead and another was found injured in Stellarton, N.S.

The Stellarton Police Service received a call about an injured man at a home on Maple Street at 10:40 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to the home and found the man, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After speaking with witnesses, police found the body of a man inside another home nearby.

The RCMP’s major crimes and forensic identification units were then called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Police have not said how the man died, but confirm they are treating his death as suspicious. His identity has not been released.

The medical examiner is assisting police to determine the cause of death.

Police say the men knew each other and the incident was not a random act.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have been in the Maple Street area Monday evening, is asked to contact the RCMP, Stellarton Police Service, or Crime Stoppers.