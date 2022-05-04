N.S. Power executives grilled by government over power hike proposal
Wednesday's public accounts committee meeting at the Nova Scotia legislature got a little electric at times, as several politicians grew angry with a lack of response to questions directed at top executives with Nova Scotia Power.
The committee meeting was to discuss the proposed 10 per cent rate hike set out by Nova Scotia Power in a January application.
But the energy utility's lawyer said the matter is before the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) which is set to begin public hearings in September and so no questions could be answered regarding the proposed rate hike.
"It was a very frustrating committee," said Halifax-Atlantic Liberal MLA Brendan Maguire. "First of all, we were made aware by Nova Scotia Power and the government and through their lawyers that they weren't going to answer any questions, which in my time as MLA I had never seen of before."
Still, the government opposition pressed for answers but they came up short.
"There were no answers," said Maguire. "And it was insulting. It was insulting to all Nova Scotians."
Maguire was critical of Nova Scotia Power and asked given their service record, why they would ask for a rate hike so high, at a time when inflation and the costs of living are sky rocketing.
This is the power utility's first rate hike application in a decade, and they submitted the nearly 4,000-page request back in January.
"We've been focussed on cost management throughout those 10-year-periods, to find ways to avoid coming in for a general rate application," said Nova Scotia Power chief operating officer Mark Sidebottom. "But we are in front of one of the largest transformations the electricity sector is going to go through."
In order to build a cleaner and more reliable power grid, it will cost money said Sidebottom. The province is committed to its target of bringing in 80 per cent of its power supply from renewable energy by 2030.
The NDP says Nova Scotians can't afford a 10 per cent rate hike and even proposed new legislation during the spring session, to allow N.S. Power to offer a reduced and more affordable rate for low-income ratepayers.
“People are struggling with the rising cost of everything, they certainly can’t afford a 10 per cent increase to power rates,” said NDP Natural Resources and Renewables spokesperson Claudia Chender.
“In the spring sitting of the legislature, the Houston government tabled two bills to amend energy legislation, yet neither will keep people’s power bills affordable which should be the government’s priority.”
Chender said 37 per cent of Nova Scotians are experiencing energy poverty — meaning more than six per cent of their income is spent on power bills.
The Houston Progressive Conservative government says it will sit as an intervener at the NSUARB hearing.
The PC's passed several amendments to the public utilities act in the fall to hold Nova Scotia Power more accountable to ratepayers, by creating stronger service standards and stiffer penalties when the targets aren't met.
Nova Scotia Power said investments made to strengthen the reliability of their services, have contributed to a 29 per cent overall reduction in the frequency of outages over the last five years.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Liberal lawmakers on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border are vowing to defend access to legal abortions, but the issue's divergent and divisive history in each country guarantees they'll go about it in very different ways.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Ukraine: Russia using 'missile terrorism' in wide attacks
Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.
'Mariupol is the city of the dead.' One soldier's first hand account of life on the front lines
In an exclusive interview with CTVNews.ca, one member of the Azov Regiment currently inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol describes life under siege; 'it's living hell.'
'Welcome to the new normal': Airport, passport delays expected to last into summer, expert says
As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, one expert says long wait times for renewed passports and at airports will be the 'new normal' for those taking vacations this summer.
New details emerge about the relationship between an Alabama inmate and corrections officer as search continues
As the search continues for a fugitive inmate and the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape, new details are emerging about the pair's relationship and the officer's apparent preparations for their getaway.
DND says review exonerates Canada's mission in Ukraine of training extremists
The Department of National Defence says it has concluded its 2021 review into the findings of a report from George Washington University that alleged Canadian Armed Forces trained Ukrainian soldiers who belong to extremist groups and found itself absolved.
Toronto
-
Canadian flight crew, passengers detained in Dominican Republic could be sent back to jail, company says
A Canadian airline crew, along with six passengers, are at risk of returning to prison in the Dominican Republic following a month-long saga that began with the discovery of a substantial quantity of cocaine on a plane bound for Toronto, the company says.
-
Ford marks day 1 of Ontario election with rally in Etobicoke
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford wrapped up the first day of Ontario’s 2022 election campaign with a rally in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.
-
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
Calgary
-
'Tech-savvy' Calgary man says he lost thousands in cryptocurrency scam
A 23-year-old Calgary man says he was tricked out of thousands of dollars by an online hacker posing as a cryptocurrency seller.
-
Alberta COVID-19 transmission declining but hospitalizations increasing: Copping
Alberta reported its weekly COVID-19 data on Wednesday, and while transmission seems to be declining, hospitalizations are continuing to increase, the health minister said.
-
Calgary teen Latin dancers win national championship
It took years of hard work through countless hours of practice on the dance floor but Calgarians 14-year-old Maria Cernat and her partner 13-year-old Patrick Buscu are celebrating as Canadian Junior Latin America champions.
Montreal
-
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
-
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
-
Jury at Quebec sword murder trial hears from final Crown expert psychiatrist
The jury at the first-degree murder trial of Carl Girouard in the Quebec City Halloween sword attack started hearing from a final witness late Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 transmission declining but hospitalizations increasing: Copping
Alberta reported its weekly COVID-19 data on Wednesday, and while transmission seems to be declining, hospitalizations are continuing to increase, the health minister said.
-
Servus Credit Union announces staff layoffs in YouTube video
Alberta's largest credit union is laying off staff, according to a video statement that was posted to YouTube on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton police charge 4 men in attacks 'motivated by hate'
Hate crimes officers in Edmonton announced Wednesday a total of 22 new charges against four people in six separate incidents they believe were 'motivated by hate.'
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury heavy equipment and crane operators go on strike
Construction workers – including crane and heavy equipment operators -- are on strike across Ontario.
-
Insecure load on transport leaves trail of destruction along Highway 11
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle near Hearst is facing charges after road signs and a camper trailer were damaged Wednesday morning.
-
Survey seeks public input on permanent overdose prevention site in Timmins
An effort by the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) is underway to get public feedback about establishing a longer-term overdose prevention site in Timmins.
London
-
CTV News London welcomes Reta Ismail as new anchor of CTV News at Six
CTV News London announced Wednesday the new anchor of its weeknight flagship newscast — Reta Ismail will begin anchoring London’s 6 p.m. newscast on Monday, June 6.
-
Suspect from GTA arrested in death of London, Ont. woman
An 18-year-old from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Lynda Marques.
-
St. Thomas police lay charges in death of newborn baby
A 37-year-old St. Thomas woman is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life following the death of a newborn baby in June 2021.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kyle Pietz found guilty in death of Eduardo Balaquit
The jury in the trial for the homicide of Eduardo Balaquit has returned from deliberation and has found Kyle Pietz guilty of manslaughter.
-
'We need more doctors': Winnipeg man concerned after father waits hours to be seen at hospital
A Winnipeg man is raising concerns about wait times in hospitals after his dad waited almost 14 hours to be seen by a doctor.
-
'It's embarrassing': Labour groups calling for a living wage for Manitobans
Saskatchewan is set to raise its minimum wage from $11.81 per hour to $13 on Oct. 1. Even with a 40-cent increase from $11.95 to $12.35 on Oct. 1, Manitoba will be dead last across the country when it comes to minimum wage.
Ottawa
-
Dr. Justin Maloney, Ottawa's 'Father of Paramedicine', has died
Dr. Justin Maloney, a long-time Ottawa doctor who was instrumental in getting 911 service and advanced care paramedicine in the capital, has died after a battle with cancer.
-
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
-
Pain at the pumps: Ottawa gas prices hit record levels
Gas prices increased four cents a litre at stations across Ottawa and southern Ontario Wednesday morning to an average of 190.9 cents a litre. Some stations in Ottawa were selling gasoline for 191.9 cents a litre.
Saskatoon
-
2 people suffer serious injuries in stabbing, Saskatoon police say
Saskatoon police are investigating after two people were stabbed.
-
Saskatoon gas prices surge
Prices at some gas stations in Saskatoon surged on Wednesday.
-
Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools
Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools.
Vancouver
-
Location, cost, safety: The challenges of accessing abortion in B.C.
While the legal right to an abortion in British Columbia isn't in peril, experts say there are persistent problems when it comes to accessing it in the province.
-
Hundreds of family doctors accepting new patients in Alberta as nearly a million British Columbians without
At the same time hundreds of thousands of British Columbians can't find a family doctor, more than 600 physicians in Alberta are accepting new patients to their family medicine practices.
-
Avian flu found in 2 more B.C. flocks; refuge seeing cases in wild birds
The highly pathogenic strain of avian flu that has B.C.’s poultry industry on alert has now been detected in two more flocks of domestic birds in the province, this time in Richmond and Kelowna.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP leader assists in saving overdose victim
Funding for safe consumption sites was discussed again in Question Period Wednesday, not long after Sask. NDP Leader Ryan Meili saved the life of an overdose victim.
-
Sask. organizations, people recognized for sustainable development work
Two dozen awards were given by the Regional Centre of Expertise (RCE) on Education for Sustainable Development on Wednesday.
-
Sask. health officials investigating recent hepatitis cases
Saskatchewan is investigating recent incidents of hepatitis to determine if they are related to acute cases of "unknown origin" being reported around the world.
Vancouver Island
-
ICBC reverses policy on charging cyclists, pedestrians damages for some collisions
The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) says it is changing its policy on charging cyclists and pedestrians for damages when they are at least partly responsible for a collision with a vehicle.
-
Search for missing woman on Vancouver Island continues
The search for a missing woman who arrived on Vancouver Island from Regina last week is ongoing, police say.
-
Locals weigh in on data that shows Greater Victoria has lowest birthrate in Canada
Hundreds of thousands of babies are born in Canada every year – but out of the country’s largest metropolitan areas, Greater Victoria reports the fewest. In fact, many women aren’t having children at all.