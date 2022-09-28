N.S. premier slams 'poor participation and support' from telecom companies during Fiona

Five days after Fiona knocked power out for more than 500,000 customers in Nova Scotia, more than 100,000 remain without power. Many more remain without internet and cell phone service.

Now, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is calling for more transparency and accountability from telecommunications companies when it comes to collaborating with the province's Emergency Management Office (EMO).

Writing to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, Houston called on the federal government to take action to ensure telecommunications companies provide regular up-to-date information about service outages in the aftermath of Fiona. More than four days after the storm, many Nova Scotians remain without access to cell phone service, meaning they're not able to call 911 in case of an emergency.

"Nova Scotians have questions about when their service will be restored, how widespread the outages are and what the companies plan to do to ensure this never happens again," said Houston in a Wednesday morning press release.

"It is unacceptable that there are Nova Scotians who can't call 911 or connect with loved ones during this difficult time. There is no question we need our telecommunications companies to step up and be more transparent."

In his letter to Champagne, Houston wrote that Fiona was "possibly the largest and most devastating storm" to ever hit Nova Scotia, expressing his "disappointment with the poor participation and support" from telecom companies before, during and after the storm.

NSEMO has also contacted critical infrastructure partners, including telecom companies, to request that they send a representative to the Provincial Coordination Centre (PCC). According to the provincial government, "not one telecommunications company was initially willing to send a representative."

"Only after complaints to senior leadership did Bell agree to send a representative in person, who attended the centre for two days before announcing they would work virtually," the release reads. "Eastlink, Rogers and Telus declined to attend the PCC in person during the initial response."

The release added that other key partners, like Nova Scotia Power and the Canadian Red Cross, have "actively sought opportunities to communicate regularly with Nova Scotians leading up to, during the storm and after the storm."

"Other service providers have come together in an effort to make sure Nova Scotians have the information they need, yet the telecommunications companies are consistently missing from the table," said Houston. "We are calling on the federal government, as the regulator, to ensure that telecommunications are accountable for their performance in emergencies and transparent with customers."

According to the province, Bell is responsible for 911 infrastructure in Atlantic Canada, as well as all trunked mobile radio infrastructure which is used by all first responders in the Maritimes.