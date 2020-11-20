HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Health Public Health sent out another advisory on Friday advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at these four Halifax locations:

The Pint Public House (1575 Argyle St., Halifax) on Nov. 13 between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 27.

Julep Kitchen & Cocktails (1684 Barrington St., Halifax) on Nov. 13 between 5:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 27.

Durty Nelly's (1645 Argyle St., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

Freeman's Little New York (1726 Grafton St., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

Public health says that anyone who visited these locations on the specified date and time is asked to immediately contact 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus