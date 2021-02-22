HALIFAX -- Public health in Nova Scotia is warning about an email scam that appears to be from the Nova Scotia Health Authority asking people to complete a contact tracing form.

In a news release on Monday, public health confirmed they do not send emails asking Nova Scotians to complete these forms. They added all contact tracing efforts in Nova Scotia take place by phone and are carried out by Public Health officials.

Public health says if anyone receives an email asking you to complete a contact tracing form and it appears to be from the NSHA, they should not click on any links and immediately delete the email.