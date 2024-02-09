N.S. RCMP arrest man after he barricaded himself inside his home
Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man after he barricaded himself inside his home Friday evening.
It prompted police to close a section of Highway 7 between Echo Forest Drive and Beech Hill Drive, “to give officers more room to work toward a peaceful resolution,” they said in an email.
Around 9 p.m. RCMP said they were called to the incident at a home involving the barricaded man, who they say posed no immediate threat to the public.
Just after 9:30 p.m., an RCMP negotiator attempted to make contact with the man and a half-hour later, police say the man was taken into custody.
Police had temporarily shut off the power to the area as part of the response and said it would be turned on shortly.
