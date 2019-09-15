

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP arrested two men in Moser River after shots were fired on Friday night.

On Friday at around 9 p.m., police say they became aware of the shots fired on Parkers Loop in Moser River, N.S. Officers from Cole Harbour, Tantallon, Musquodoboit Harbour and Sheet Harbour RCMP responded.

Police say they determined the shots were fired by two men and that the men were known to each other.

Police arrested both men; a 26-year-old man and a 56-year-old man from Moser River, without incident.

The two men have been taken into custody, with charges pending.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.