

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Granville Beach, Nova Scotia.

Police say Malcolm Armstrong left his residence in Granville Beach yesterday at 5 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since – leaving his family concerned for his safety.

Armstrong is a 69-years-old white man and described as 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall with a slim build. He has grey hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and sneakers.

Anyone with information concerning Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to contact Annapolis District RCMP at 902-665-4481.