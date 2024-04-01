N.S. RCMP asks public for help finding missing senior last seen in Antigonish County

Police in Antigonish County, N.S., are asking for help locating a 78-year-old woman.

According to police, Diane LeBlanc was last seen on Friday around 3:30 p.m. in Monastery, N.S.

She is described as five-foot-five, 140 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans. Police say she has a condition that affects her memory and she may appear confused.

LeBlanc may be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, with black winter rims and a small pink ball attached to the tip of the rear antenna. The vehicle has the licence plate GFW 523.

Anyone who has information about LeBlanc’s whereabouts or who may have seen the vehicle is asked to call RCMP at 902-863-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.