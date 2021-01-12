Advertisement
N.S. RCMP charge 23 people in southwest N.S. lobster conflict
Police respond to an incident in West Pubnico, N.S., on Oct. 13, 2020 in this still photo taken from Facebook video. Chief Mike Sack of Sipekne'katik First Nation said an angry group of non-Indigenous people damaged lobster pounds holding his people's catch and burned a vehicle belonging to an Indigenous harvester. (Noah Johnson/Facebook)
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged 23 people in relation to a pair of incidents that occurred outside of a lobster pound in southwestern Nova Scotia last October.
RCMP had previously confirmed that about 200 people were present at two incidents Oct. 13, 2020 outside of a facility in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., which was storing lobster caught by members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation outside of the federally regulated fishing season.
Photos posted on social media showed lobster strewn about the facility, and the RCMP say they were told that the large group had prevented employees from leaving the building, which was damaged by the crowd.
One suspect was later charged with arson after a van was set on fire outside the building.
The pound was burned to the ground early on Oct. 17.
On Jan. 12, RCMP announced that they had charged 23 people in relation to criminal activity. Fifteen people were charged with breaking and entering, while an additional eight people were charged with breaking and entering, and mischief.
The following have been charged with Break and Enter:
- Devin Edward Belong, 26, Shelburne County
- Leslie Edward Belong, 29, Shelburne County
- Roderick Bruce Conrad,53, Shelburne County
- James Alfred D’Entremont, 55, Yarmouth County
- Marcel Renald D’Entremont, 29, Yarmouth County
- Kevin Paul D’eon, 41, Yarmouth County
- Kevin Mark Donaldson, 51, Yarmouth County
- Christopher Howard Goreham, 40, Shelburne County
- Curtis Leigh Conrad Goreham, 36, Shelburne County
- Josh Andrew Larkin, 27, Yarmouth County
- Shawn Joseph Muise, 46, Yarmouth County
- Travis Nickerson, 27, Yarmouth County
- Sterling Scott Penney, 49, Shelburne County
- Troy Warren Irvin Penney, 43, Yarmouth County
- Jered Owen Scott, 22, Shelburne County
In additional, the following have been charged with Mischief and Break and Enter:
- Tyler Leslie Belong, 28, Shelburne County
- Samuel Spencer Corning, 27, Yarmouth County
- Blair Daniel Dentremont, 46, Yarmouth County
- Charles Richard Hines, 50, Shelburne County
- Sean Roy Messenger, 28, Yarmouth County
- Michael Pearle Nickerson, 66, Yarmouth County
- Gordon Malcolm Stoddard, 57, Shelburne County
- Merle Kevin Swaine, 65, Shelburne County
RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, and asks anyone who was involved in the incidents or has information to contact the Yarmouth Rural RCMP Detachment.