HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested 21 people so far in relation to criminal activity by a large group at a southwestern, N.S. lobster pound on Oct. 13, and are asking the public for help in continuing to identify persons of interest.

RCMP confirmed that about 200 people were present at two incidents Oct. 13 outside a facility in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., which was storing lobster caught by members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation outside of the federally regulated fishing season.

Photos posted on social media showed lobster strewn about the facility, and the RCMP say they were told that the large group had prevented employees from leaving the building, which was damaged by the crowd.

The chief of the First Nation has argued that his people have the constitutionally protected treaty right to fish where and when they want, based on a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision that affirmed their right fish for a "moderate livelihood."

However, a second ruling from the court said the fishery was subject to federal regulation to ensure conservation of the resource.

Police have released three photos of persons of interest, and are asking the public for assistance in identifying the men.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yarmouth Rural RCMP Detachment.

With files from the Canadian Press.