HALIFAX -- A man is facing over a dozen charges following a firearms incident in Meteghan River, Nova Scotia, in late June.

On June 29, witnesses told N.S. RCMP that a man was on his front porch – located on Highway 1 in Meteghan – shooting a weapon at vehicles as they drove by. Police say they received complaints from eight people who said their vehicles had been damaged, as well as one person whose home was damaged.

Police charged 46-year-old Ezio Delduca of Meteghan River with eight counts of mischief under $5,000 and a number of charges related to the possession and use of firearms. In total, police have laid 13 charges.

Delduca is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on August 24.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate.