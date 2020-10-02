HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged two Yarmouth County men in the death of 26-year-old Colton James Cook, who was reported missing on Sept. 27.

Cook's partial remains were located at a scene near the intersection of Saunders Road and Raynardton Road in Yarmouth.

The Mounties say 57-year-old Robert Charles Rogers and 36-year-old Wayne Richard Crawford were arrested Thursday in Digby County.

Each are charged with murder and interference with human remains.

Crawford will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Monday and Rogers will appear in Shelburne Provincial Court on Oct. 29.

The RCMP major crimes unit is continuing with the investigation and are asking the public to stay away from the area.