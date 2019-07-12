

A 10-year-old girl from was killed while riding her bike on Black Rock Road in Big Bras d’Or, N.S. on Thursday evening.

Victoria County RCMP say they are investigating the apparent hit-and-run that occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that a 10-year-old female from North Sydney riding a bicycle was struck by an SUV and the vehicle fled,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The child was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle involved was located by police at a home in Victoria County and the investigation into the matter is ongoing.”

An online fundraising page has been created for the young girl, who is identified as Talia Forrest from North Sydney.

Police say they brought in a collision analyst to gather evidence and the road was closed until mid-morning on Friday.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” the RCMP release said.