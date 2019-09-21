

CTV Atlantic





Police are say charges are pending after a serious collision involving six people, including four children, in Cape Breton.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash off Highway 125 in Leitches Creek, N.S., just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Police say the vehicle left the highway, rolled, and ended up in the ditch.

Other drivers who had witnessed the collision provided assistance and comfort until first responders arrived on scene.

A female passenger was ejected from the vehicle. She sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Four children were taken to hospital for observation and released Saturday morning.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from North Sydney, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He was released Saturday morning.

Highway 125 was reduced to one lane in the area for several hours and then closed for a period of time. It has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.