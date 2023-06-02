N.S. RCMP investigate string of arson incidents in Pictou County

With multiple wildfires burning in Nova Scotia, police in Pictou County are investigating three separate arson incidents in the area.

Police were called to the first scene around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The commercial structure fire, located on Highway 4 in Alma, was extinguished by local volunteer firefighters.

A second fire was reported around 2:25 a.m. on Granton Abercrombie Road in Granton. Police say the incident was caused by a green bin being lit on fire at the side of the road. Local firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Then at 2:40 a.m., a third fire was reported on Mount William Road in Mount William. Police say recycling bags at the side of the road were lit on fire. Officers managed to put the fire out.

Investigations into the three fires have determined each of them to be an act of arson.

Police are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141.