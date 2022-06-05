N.S. RCMP investigating after man dies while swimming at Three Mile Lake

Halifax District RCMP is investigating after a 31-year-old man died while swimming at Three Mile Lake in Windsor Junction, N.S.

RCMP, as well as fire and EHS members, responded to a call of a drowning just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man from Windsor Junction had been swimming in the lake when he became distressed and went under.

Halifax Ground Search and Rescue crews located the man in the water around 1:45 a.m. Sunday using side scanning sonar. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation by the RCMP and Nova Scotia Medical Examiners Service is ongoing.