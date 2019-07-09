

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after a woman drowned in a lake in Richmond County.

Police responded to Crooked Lake Road in Framboise, N.S., at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was at a cottage with a friend when she decided to go for a swim.

According to police, the woman disappeared under the water and failed to return to the surface.

Police say the woman’s friend tried to rescue her, but didn’t get to her in time.

Police and volunteer firefighters weren’t able to recover the woman’s body Monday, so they called in the RCMP dive team for assistance.

The divers recovered her body Tuesday morning. Her identity has not been released.

Police have not made a determination about criminality at this time.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is assisting the RCMP with the investigation.