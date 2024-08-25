N.S. RCMP investigating human remains found in LeHave River

Lunenberg District RCMP is investigating after human remains were discovered in the LeHave River, Thursday, according to a news release.

Lunenburg District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report that possible human remains were found in the river near Pleasantville, N.S., at approximately 1:30 p.m. Upon attending the scene, police found the body of a 50-year-old woman.

RCMP is working with the Nova Scotia medical examiner service to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is in early stages, but police say criminality does not appear to be involved.

