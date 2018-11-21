

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has cleared three RCMP officers of wrongdoing in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in May.

The Serious Incident Response Team released its report Wednesday following an investigation into the incident.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a complaint that a 24-year-old man was brandishing a firearm and threatening to kill another man at a home in Westphal, N.S. on May 26, 2018.

SIRT says the suspect fled the home with the firearm and entered a wooded area nearby.

He eventually emerged from a wooded area and an officer spotted him between the Titans Gymnastics building and the Mariner Auction and Liquidation Centre building on Broom Road.

The officer commanded the suspect to stop and drop his weapon, but he failed to comply with the order.

Two other officers, who were nearby, heard the command and joined the first officer. All three officers yelled at the suspect to stop and drop his weapon, but again he failed to do so.

SIRT says the man then turned his head, looked at the officers, placed his gun level to his waist, and pointed it in the direction of the officers.

The officers then fired four shots at the suspect. SIRT says two bullets struck the suspect in the abdomen while a third struck his leg. He died from his injuries a short time later.

He was identified as Bradley Clattenburg of Truro, N.S.

SIRT’s investigation has found that it was reasonable for the officers to conclude their lives were in danger, and they were justified in using their firearms to shoot Clattenburg.

As a result, no charges will be laid.