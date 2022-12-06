N.S. RCMP search for missing 65-year-old 'vulnerable' woman, emergency alert issued

The RCMP in Nova Scotia is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old woman from Walton, N.S.

Carol Marisett was reported missing on Tuesday from 4234 Walton Woods Road.

Marisett is described as an Indigenous woman, five-foot-eight inches tall, with black and grey hair.

Just before 11 p.m., RCMP issued an emergency alert asking for the public's help in finding Marisett, who they refer to as a "vulnerable person."

Local residents are being asked check their property.

Police say updates will be provided on the Nova Scotia RCMP's Twitter account.

Anyone who sees Marisett is asked to call 911 or local police.