N.S. RCMP searching for man following search warrants in Cumberland County

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is searching for a wanted man after executing two search warrants in Cumberland County early Wednesday morning.

Police executed the search warrants in Birchwood and Hansford around 5 a.m. in connection with an ongoing drug, firearms and stolen property investigation.

Officers arrested seven men and one woman at a residence in the 100 block of Hansford Road.

Police say they seized more than two dozen firearms during a search of the property.

A stolen utility trailer was reportedly found at another home in the 7600 block of Highway 204.

Police believe a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant was at the Hansford home before they arrived.

Investigators are looking for information on the whereabouts of Stephen Joseph Dakota Maloney.

The 33-year-old is wanted for:

break and entering with intent

assault with a weapon

assault

firearms offences

Police describe Maloney as having brown hair and brown eyes. They also say he is about six feet tall and 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Cumberland Country District RCMP at 902-667-3859 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.