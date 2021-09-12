HALIFAX -- Police in Nova Scotia are expected to continue searching for a 25-year-old woman who went missing while swimming on the Annapolis River Saturday afternoon.

According to police, just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, a 25-year-old woman was swimming with another woman from a dock on the Annapolis River.

Police say both women encountered difficulty with the current. One was able to make it safely to the dock and immediately called 911, while the missing woman was swept downstream by the current.

First Responders including Annapolis County RCMP, RCMP Air Services and local fire departments searched the area for several hours Saturday, before discontinuing the search due to darkness.

Police say the search is expected to resume Sunday morning.

Multiple fire departments and SAR personnel are on scene for a water search on the Annapolis River in Middleton, N.S. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/Fb2wXpg4RW — Heidi Petracek (@HeidiPCTV) September 12, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.