HALIFAX -- The RCMP in Kings County, N.S. are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man who has been using a “quick-change scam” on cashiers at businesses throughout the Kings County area.

A “quick-change scam” involves a buyer purchasing a small item and paying with a large denomination. As the cashier is arranging change for the purchase, the scammer tries to confuse the employee by asking to exchange the bills of smaller denominations to larger ones.

As a result, the cashier ends up giving the suspect too much change.

Kings District RCMP are investigating several “quick-change scam” incidents throughout January, which include:

Jan. 1 at approximately 8:10 p.m. at a gas bar on Main St. in Kingston

Jan. 14 at approximately 3 p.m. at a restaurant on Central Ave. in Greenwood

Jan. 15 at a restaurant on Commercial St. in New Minas.

Surveillance video of the incidents appears to show a man with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say on Jan. 1, the man was seen in security footage wearing dark denim jeans, a black hoody, black jacket and black shoes with white soles.

On Jan. 15, video surveillance shows the man wearing a black non-medical mask, black hat, black jacket and black shoes with white soles.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.