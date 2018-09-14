

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are looking for two suspects after a 77-year-old man was allegedly dragged from his barn, forced to drive to a gravel pit, and robbed in Yarmouth County.

Police say the man was going into the barn on his property in Plymouth, N.S. when two masked men grabbed him from behind and dragged him into his vehicle around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police allege the suspects forced the man to hand over some cash and then made him drive to a nearby gravel pit. Police say they took the man’s cellphone, threw his keys away, and then walked away from the gravel pit on foot.

Police say the man sustained a minor injury to his face during the alleged altercation.

The man found his keys, drove back home, and called 911.

The RCMP searched the area with the help of a police dog but they were unable to locate the suspects, who remain at large.

The suspects are described as two men wearing black clothing and black face masks. They had a black backpack and one man had a neck tattoo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yarmouth RCMP.