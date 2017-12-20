

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is looking for four suspects, including one who allegedly identified himself as a police officer, after a violent home invasion in Waverley, N.S.

Police responded to the home on Joe Street just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 56-year-old woman heard a knock at her door. When she looked outside, she saw a man who told her he was a police officer. When she opened the door, police say she was assaulted and sprayed with a sensory irritant.

Police say three other men, who were all wearing masks, then entered the home, but all four men left immediately. Police believe they may have fled the area in a car parked near Waverley Road.

The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries. A 26-year-old woman who was also home at the time was not injured.

Police are looking for the suspects. The first man is described as being white with scruffy blonde hair, and in his late 20s. He is about five-foot-six inches tall with an average build. He was wearing dark clothing and a ball cap.

The three other suspects are described as being tall and having a large build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.