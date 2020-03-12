HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after police seized a “significant quantity” of cannabis edibles and illegal tobacco from a vehicle in Cape Breton.

Police say an RCMP officer on patrol spotted the vehicle swaying between the centre line and shoulder as it headed east along Highway 105 on Wednesday.

The RCMP officer stopped the vehicle in Wagmatcook, N.S. The driver didn’t appear to be impaired, but the officer searched the vehicle and seized “a significant quantity of cannabis edibles,” according to a news release.

The seizure includes:

152 cartons of unstamped tobacco

1,412 grams of what appears to be homemade edibles (cannabis resin)

966 grams of what appears to be homemade cannabis butter

32 grams of cannabis marijuana

3 packs of cannabis cotton candy

37 packages of cannabis chocolates (variety of types)

37 packages containing what appears to be homemade cannabis candy (approximately 3 grams of candy in each package.

The 68-year-old male driver from Twillingate, N.L., is facing charges of possession of unstamped tobacco and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear in Wagmatcook provincial court on May 6.