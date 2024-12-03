ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. RCMP still looking for vehicle after pedestrian hit, seriously injured in Cole Harbour

    The Nova Scotia RCMP have released this stock photo of a vehicle of interest after a pedestrian was hit in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Nov. 22, 2024. The Nova Scotia RCMP have released this stock photo of a vehicle of interest after a pedestrian was hit in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Nov. 22, 2024.
    Police say they are still looking for information about a vehicle of interest after a pedestrian was hit in Cole Harbour, N.S., last month.

    Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Cole Harbour Road and Caldwell Road around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

    At the time, police said a Subaru was turning right onto Cole Harbour Road from Caldwell Road when it hit the pedestrian, who had the right-of-way to cross the street.

    Investigators believe a white woman was driving the car.

    Police said a white sedan that was travelling east on Cole Harbour Road also hit the pedestrian while they were in the road.

    Both vehicles reportedly failed to remain at the scene.

    The pedestrian, a 30-year-old woman from Dartmouth, N.S., suffered serious injuries.

    The driver of the white sedan was identified on Sunday.

    Police say the driver made attempts to avoid hitting the victim and no criminal charges are anticipated for them at this time.

    The RCMP continues to ask anyone with dash-cam footage from the scene between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 to call police at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

