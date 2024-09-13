N.S. RCMP to hold news conference on woman’s suspicious disappearance

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it will provide an update on the suspicious disappearance of a 55-year-old woman Friday afternoon.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Atlantic time in Dartmouth, N.S. RCMP Insp. Murray Marcichiw will be leading the news conference.

Esther Jones was last seen on Aug. 31 in Kingston, N.S. She was reported missing to police on Sept. 2.

Police found the woman’s vehicle – a silver 2009 Volkswagen Passat – abandoned in Greenwood, N.S., on Sept. 4.

Investigators have confirmed they are now treating Jones’ disappearance as suspicious, with the Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit assuming lead of the investigation.

Jones is described as five-foot-four with a slim build. She has dirty blond/brown, greying, shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes.

Jones may have been wearing a black T-shirt with ties on the shoulders, a black and floral below-knee-length skirt, and sunglasses with mirrored lenses when she was last seen.

The Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with information about the disappearance of Esther Jones to contact them at 902-825-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.