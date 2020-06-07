HALIFAX, N.S. -- Breaking a three-day streak of zero new cases, Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 1,059.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 637 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 45,466 negative test results.

COVID-19 death outlook

The province isn’t reporting any additional deaths at this time. Sixty-one Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19.

The latest death was reported Thursday. It involved a man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions. He lived in the central zone and was not a resident of a long-term care home.

Fifty-three of the province’s 61 deaths have involved residents at Halifax’s Northwood long-term care home, which has seen the most significant outbreak in the province.

Additionally, a Halifax-based law firm is proposing a class-action lawsuit against the facility, claiming normal standards of care weren't met to protect against infection from COVID-19.

Active cases at negative one? Inconsistencies explained

The province says 999 cases have recovered. Their cases are considered resolved.

According to the provincial numbers, 1,059 positive cases minus 61 deaths and 999 recoveries would leave active cases in Nova Scotia at a total of negative one – causing much confusion.

Despite provincial numbers, Northwood is reporting two active cases, involving one resident and one staff member. This means two residents have recovered from the virus since Thursday, when four active cases were reported in three residents and one staff member.

During the pandemic, there has been confusion over the number of recovered and active cases reported by the province, which don’t always match up with the numbers reported at Northwood.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, has explained that the data from long-term care homes comes from a different data source than the one used by public health and is on a different timeline. As a result, the data isn't always congruent.

“As we have said many times, data is from a number of sources and reporting periods differ. It cannot be combined,” said Strang on Friday.

On Sunday, Strang said while restrictions are eased, he wants residents to take things slow and steady.

“We still need to be cautious. That is why we are taking things slowly and monitoring how it goes,” said Strang. “If everyone follows the public health rules, uses common sense, and acts with kindness, we will be in the best possible position to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

Case breakdown

There are still three people in hospital as a result of complications due to COVID-19. Two patients are in intensive care units.

The province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The latest case was confirmed in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality, and has seen the most significant number of cases.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 908 cases

northern zone: 45 cases

eastern zone: 52 cases

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to June 14.

Reopening weekend continues for many businesses

Most businesses that were forced to close at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March were allowed to reopen on Friday. After the tough financial toll the virus took on the local economy, Premier Stephen McNeil congratulated businesses on working to provide safer experiences for customers.

“As Nova Scotians enjoy the reopening of many businesses closed by COVID-19, I want to congratulate operators for working hard to welcome patrons back to a safe environment,” said McNeil. “The virus is still among us. We must remain vigilant and continue to follow public health measures.”

Businesses allowed to reopen include hair salons, barber shops, spas and gyms.

Bars and restaurants can also offer dine-in service.

Most businesses are required to operate at 50 per cent capacity to allow for physical distancing.

Some health services are also reopening, including dentists, optometrists, chiropractors and physiotherapists.

Not all businesses may choose to reopen at this time, however.

On Friday, Strang noted that businesses that weren't forced to close still must have a reopening plan, but it doesn't need to be submitted for approval.

COVID-19 symptoms

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: