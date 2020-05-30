HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting one new COVID-19 death, as well as one new case of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the province announced that the most recent death occurred at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 694 tests on Friday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 41,391 negative test results.

Death toll rises

While the overall COVID-19 outlook in Nova Scotia progressively improves, amid the most recent death, Premier Stephen McNeil reminded Nova Scotians to adhere to health and safety guidelines.

“Our thoughts are with those who are mourning at this time. I recognize how difficult it can be for family and friends to grieve with restrictions in place,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “As these restrictions are loosened over the next week, I ask all Nova Scotians to continue to respect the rules and follow public health advice.”

The latest death brings Nova Scotia’s death toll to 60. Occurring at Northwood, the death brings the facility’s death toll to 53.

978 people recovered; 18 active cases

A total of 1,056 positive cases have been confirmed in Nova Scotia. Of those cases, 978 people have recovered, and 60 people have died – this leaves 18 active cases in the province.

Of the 18 active cases, 14 are at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax, which currently has 10 residents and four staff members with active cases of COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 53 of the 60 COVID-19-related deaths in Nova Scotia have been at Northwood.

To keep COVID-19 case numbers as low as possible, Chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang said residents should follow COVID-19 protocol during the summer season.

“This summer will look very different. I know there are things people want to do and can’t,” said Strang. “I continue to ask for people’s patience, understanding and cooperation. No matter what you do, please respect the rules – practise good hygiene, stay home if you’re feeling unwell, limit large groups and wear non-medical masks when and where appropriate.”

What we know about the confirmed cases

Seven people are currently in hospital; two of those patients are in intensive care units.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The new case announced on Saturday is located in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The western, northern and eastern zones are reporting no additional cases at this time.

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 906 cases

Northern zone: 45 cases

Eastern zone: 51 cases

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

List of symptoms expanded

Last week, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: