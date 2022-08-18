N.S. reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, dip in new hospital admissions

Eleven more people have died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, according to data released by the province Thursday.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 484 people in Nova Scotia have died of the virus.

The data in Thursday's report covers the time period from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15.

Nova Scotia is also reporting a dip in new hospital admissions and a slight decrease in new COVID-19 cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province is reporting 40 new hospital admissions, compared to 50 last week.

As of Tuesday, there were 46 people in hospital, compared to 50 people last week.

Four people are being treated in intensive care units.

The median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 73.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 1,445 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,741 last week.

VACCINATION

As of Thursday, 14.8 per cent of people in Nova Scotia have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.4 per cent had one dose, 81.8 per cent have had two doses, and 52.6 per cent have had three or more doses.