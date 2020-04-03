HALIFAX -- There are now more than 200 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The province released the latest numbers Friday. Fourteen new cases have been identified, bringing the total number of cases to 207.

The provincial government says almost 900 testes were conducted Thursday at the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab in Halifax.

Most cases are connected to travel or a known case. One case is confirmed to be the result of community spread and some cases are still under investigation.

The cases range in age from under 10 to over 80.

Five people are currently in hospital.

Twenty-one people have recovered from the virus. Therefore, their cases are considered resolved.

To date, Nova Scotia has 8,234 negative test results and 207 confirmed cases.

This is a developing story. More to come.