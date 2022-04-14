N.S. reports 14 new COVID-19-related deaths in weekly update; slight climb in hospitalizations

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 14 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday – six more deaths than what was reported in the province's weekly COVID-19 update last week.

In the data released Thursday, which covers the six-day period between April 6 and April 11, the province reported a total of 277 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, 165 were during the Omicron wave.

Since the start of the Omicron wave, which began on Dec. 8, 2021, the median age of reported COVID-19 deaths is 80.

CONTINUED INCREASE IN LAB-CONFIRMED CASES

The province's weekly COVID-19 update shows a continued increase in lab-confirmed cases, as well as a "corresponding increase in the metrics used to monitor severe outcomes."

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, says Nova Scotia’s high rate of vaccination has led to fewer people in hospital or dying from COVID-19, when compared to the total number of cases.

"We know vaccines offer excellent protection against severe outcomes - and that's true for all age groups - but we see the impact most clearly in older adults, whose risk of severe outcomes is highest," said Strang in a news release Thursday.

"We see the highest impact in those with at least three doses - that is, a complete primary series and a booster. A booster dose of vaccine lowers a person's risk of hospitalization by more than 80 per cent and the risk of death from COVID by more than 90 per cent compared to those who are unvaccinated or have only one dose."

VACCINES

As of Thursday, 64.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 87.6 per cent have received two doses, 4.8 per cent have received one dose, and 7.6 per cent were not vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of hospitalizations in Nova Scotia have gone up slightly since the province's last update.

Between April 6 and 11, Nova Scotia saw 72 new hospital admissions due to the virus and 36 discharges.

As of Thursday, there were 59 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 10 of whom were in intensive care.

Last week, the province reported 57 people in hospital and nine people in intensive care in its weekly report.

Of those currently in hospital:

25 per cent are unvaccinated

the median age is 76

the average length of stay is 6.8 days

NEW CASES

There were 6,912 new COVID-19 cases identified with PCR tests between April 6 and 11.

This is a decrease of 79 new cases since the province announced 6,991 new PCR-confirmed cases last week.

DASHBOARD UDPATES ENDING SOON

Nova Scotia will be ending its COVID-19 dashboard updates at the end of April.

The dashboard first became active in January 2021.

Until then, COVID-19 data can still be found on the province's COVID-19 online dashboard.

FUTURE REPORTS WILL COVER 7 DAYS

Moving forward, Nova Scotia says weekly COVID-19 updates will include information for seven days, between Tuesday and Monday. Data will still be released each Thursday.

The province says the adjustment will allow public health's data and surveillance team more time to collect, validate and analyze information.

The new weekly summary will also have a table that shows the number and rate of hospitalizations and deaths by age group during the Omicron wave.

"This, along with other information in the weekly report, helps public health better understand the two biggest risk factors for severe disease and death, which are age and vaccination status," wrote public health in a news release Thursday.