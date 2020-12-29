HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has announced 2 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Five previously reported cases are now considered recovered, dropping the total number of active cases in the province to 30.

Tuesday's new cases involve one case in the Central zone linked to a close contact, and one in the Northern zone, linked to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

On Monday, Nova Scotia reported 13 new cases identified in the province between Friday and Monday. Of those cases, 10 were reported in the Central zone, two in the Northern zone and one in the Eastern zone. All 13 cases were linked to either close contacts or travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to give a live update on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

EXPOSURE ON FLIGHT, GROCERY STORE

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health issued a pair of releases advising of potential exposure to COVID-19.

Atlantic Superstore Portland St. (650 Portland St., Dartmouth)

Dec. 21 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Dec. 23 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

May develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 6.

Anyone present at the that location on the specified date and time is asked to go online or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

WestJet Flight 248 on Dec. 26

From Toronto to Halifax arriving at 12:30 p.m.

Passengers in rows 1 to 4, seats A, B, D, and F are asked to continue to self-isolate monitor for signs and symptoms.

Symptoms may develop up to and including Jan. 9.

Anyone who was on that flight in the specified rows is asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don't have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required, and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Click here for a full list of potential COVID-19 exposures in Nova Scotia.

CASE BREAKDOWN

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,370 tests on Monday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has done 109,752 tests. There have been 391 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,480 cumulative confirmed cases, and 65 deaths. 1385 cases are considered recovered, leaving 30 active cases in the province.

There is currently one patient in hospital due to COVID-19, with no patients in intensive care.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-six per cent of cases are female, and 44 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province's electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 84 cases

Central Zone: 1221 cases

Northern Zone: 108 cases

Eastern Zone: 67 cases

COVID ALERT APP

Canada's COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: