HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and is also expanding the list of symptoms for which it is testing.

The province says, beginning Friday, anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms should take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever, chills, sweats

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

"This expanded symptom list is being adopted by all provinces and territories and is based on our growing knowledge of how COVID-19 can present," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

"As we move out of the first pandemic wave, it remains important to test anyone who has symptoms that could be due to COVID-19."

More information is expected at a news conference with Strang and Premier Stephen McNeil Friday afternoon.

2 new cases of COVID-19

The province also announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nova Scotia to 1,048.

There are no additional deaths to report at this time. To date, there have been 58 deaths in Nova Scotia and 52 of those deaths have been at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 427 tests on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 37,405 negative test results.

29 active cases

Two more people have recovered from the virus. Of the province's 1,048 confirmed cases, a total of 961 people have now recovered from COVID-19, with 29 active cases remaining.

Of Nova Scotia’s 29 active cases, 21 are linked to long-term care facilities with eight active cases outside care homes.

Northwood currently has 16 residents and four employees with active cases of COVID-19 and another facility has one resident with an active case of the virus.

Eight people are currently in hospital and four of those patients are in intensive care units.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The two new cases were confirmed in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The western, northern and eastern zones are reporting no new cases at this time.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 899 cases

northern zone: 44 cases

eastern zone: 51 cases

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

The provincial state of emergency has been extended to May 31, though the province has eased a number of restrictions in recent weeks.