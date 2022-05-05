N.S. reports 22 deaths related to COVID-19, drop in hospitalizations and cases
Nova Scotia is reporting a drop in deaths, cases and hospitalizations in the province’s weekly COVID-19 report.
The province announced 22 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday – a decrease of two from the new 24 deaths reported last week.
The data released Thursday covers a seven-day period from April 26 to May 2.
According to the report, there are 77 new hospitalizations related to the virus.
“It is encouraging to see the number of new PCR-confirmed infections decline again this week and to see the peak of the sixth wave behind us," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, in a news release.
"That said, our numbers are still high. COVID-19 is still with us, along with a number of other respiratory viruses, including influenza.”
Strang says he encourages Nova Scotians to follow public health recommendations, including vaccination.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of hospitalizations has decreased since last week.
The province is reporting 77 new hospitalizations, compared to 91 last week.
NEW CASES
The province is reporting 3,415 PCR-confirmed cases.
This is a significant decrease of 2,021 new cases since the province announced 5,436 new PCR-confirmed cases last week.
Since the start of the fifth wave in December 2021, the median age of people in hospital with COVID-19 is 71, the median age of people who test positive for COVID-19 with a PCR test is 42, and the median age of reported deaths is 81 years old.
According to the province, the risk of hospitalization is 10 times higher for those aged 70 years and older, compared to those aged 18 to 49. The risk of death is 95 times higher for those aged 70 years and older, compared to those younger than 50.
VACCINES AND BOOSTERS
The rollout of second booster doses began in April for adults 70 and older and residents of long-term and residential care facilities.
The province says seniors 70 years and older can book online or by phone to get their vaccine at their local pharmacy.
Members of First Nations communities who are 55 and older can now access a second booster dose through community clinics, and long-term and residential care facilities have started to provide vaccines to all residents.
The province recommends Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for use as boosters.
As of Thursday, the province says 65 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received at least one booster dose, and more than 29,000 people have received a second booster dose.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
What is the legal status of abortion in Canada?
There are growing concerns about access to abortion in Canada after the leak of a draft document that suggests U.S. Supreme Court justices are planning to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling south of the border. CTVNews.ca looks at the legal protections around the procedure in this country.
Too loud in House to tell if PM swore, speaker says after review
After reviewing an accusation by the Conservative Party that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped an 'F-bomb' in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the House speaker said no consequences will ensue.
Israel says Putin apologized for foreign minister's Hitler remarks
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologized for his foreign minister's comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
Love letter, ID card point to Russian units that terrorized Bucha
When Russian troops retreated from Bucha, a leafy suburb near Ukraine's capital, they left reminders of their deadly occupation for all the world to see. Now, as Ukrainian and international prosecutors begin the work of identifying those responsible for the alleged atrocities, Reuters has found vital clues to the identities of individual Russian soldiers and military units present during the bloody occupation.
B.C. fugitive who died in northern Ontario plane crash served in Canadian Armed Forces: Defence
The Department of National Defence says two men wanted in Thailand for the murder of a man with links to British Columbia gangs both served in the military.
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
An Alabama inmate and a corrections officer are missing. Here's what we know
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate who is charged with murder after they went missing last Friday. The two, who officials said are not related but may have had a romantic relationship, have not been seen since. Here's what we know so far.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson delays could become 'unsustainable' in weeks ahead, operator warns
Lineups and wait times at Canada's busiest airport will only worsen as the summer season approaches unless the federal government makes some changes, the operator of the Toronto Pearson International Airport warned Thursday.
-
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
-
Toronto boy who went viral for reaction to snowstorm gets surprise gift from U.S. celebrity
A Toronto boy who gained international attention after his hilarious reaction to shovelling snow received a surprise gift after appearing on a U.S. talk show this week.
Calgary
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
-
Flames families enjoying Stanley Cup playoff run
Calgary Flame Dillon Dube was born in Golden, B.C. But grew up in Cochrane and right from the start he was a huge Flames fan.
-
MMIWG: Calgarians mark Red Dress Day at Field of Crosses gathering
Hundreds of people gathered at Calgary's Field of Crosses on Thursday to mark the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, also known as Red Dress Day.
Montreal
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing Governor General's French
"She is trying to learn French, so she is making an effort to learn the language. And I don't know what he [Legault] is doing to learn Inuktitut," said one local leader in an interview Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Major fire threatens industrial park near Montreal
What started as a forest fire outside of the town of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, just west of Montreal, has started to encroach on a big industrial park, a spokesperson for the town says.
-
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
Edmonton
-
'Of great importance': Abortion debate raging in Alberta too despite UCP refusals to engage
Advocates for and against wider access to abortion in Alberta continued to spar over the controversy Thursday despite the premier's unwillingness to have the debate.
-
$500K in drugs seized by Edmonton police at suspected warehouse grow-op
The drug and gang unit seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs, ammunition, and a firearm last month from a northwest Edmonton warehouse.
-
Brian Jean says Alberta premier is too soft on Ottawa, gets verbal slap in return
Jason Kenney's arch-foe in caucus took his fight with the Alberta premier to the floor of the legislature Thursday and received in return a backhanded verbal slap from a cabinet minister.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest accused Walmart shooter
The search for the man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Sudbury area Walmart has ended following a raid in the city's Donovan area.
-
Lawsuit against former Sudbury cop, police board can continue, judge rules
After a court registrar dismissed it, an appeals judge has ruled a lawsuit brought by the victim of a former Sudbury cop can continue.
-
Province OKs plans for 36 new rehab beds in Greater Sudbury
This week, St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre received approval from the Ministry of Health for a planning grant to support 36 new rehabilitation beds in Sudbury.
London
-
London spent thousands on bike lockers sitting unused
More than seven months after the city installed bicycle lockers to reduce theft, they’ve been used just 100 times.
-
Home prices fall in April, more availability: LSTAR
According to the latest report from the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors, the average price of a home in the London area dropped by more than $50,000 compared to the previous month.
-
Grassroots group wins in its bid to save Komoka Park
A grassroots campaign in Komoka, a small but rapidly growing community just west of London, has won its battle to save a beloved park and community centre from being paved over.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested on child porn charges after home in Manitoba village searched
A 36-year-old man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges after a home in a small Manitoba village was searched.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bomber, Edmonton Elk team up to rescue dogs from flooded Peguis First Nation
A Winnipeg Blue Bomber teamed up with a player from a rival CFL team to rescue three dogs from Peguis First Nation, Man.
-
'I don't want to be forgotten': Students march Thursday to mark Red Dress Day
Thursday marks the National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, also known as Red Dress Day.
Ottawa
-
Here's when gas prices will hit record highs in Ottawa this week
A gas industry analyst predicts prices will continue to rise to at least $2 a litre in Ottawa and across Ontario by the May long weekend.
-
Eganville Leader newspaper facing possible closure
The Eganville Leader's printing press, McLaren Press Graphics in Bracebridge, Ont., delivered the news that they would be shutting down due to the pandemic as of May 31.
-
Family of Ottawa boy who died in bridge jump files $2 million lawsuit
The family of an Ottawa boy who died after jumping off the Princes of Wales Bridge into the Ottawa River two years ago is suing the city of Ottawa for $2 million.
Saskatoon
-
$65M of road construction to take over high-traffic areas this summer
The City of Saskatoon is tackling some major roadways during the 2022 construction season.
-
5 things to know about the grocery store planned for Saskatoon's downtown
Here are five key details we learned this week about a new grocery store coming to Midtown Plaza.
-
2 people suffer serious injuries in stabbing, Saskatoon police say
Saskatoon police are investigating after two people were stabbed.
Vancouver
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations decline for first time since March in latest update
For the first time since British Columbia transitioned to weekly reporting of COVID-19 data, the number of people in hospital with the disease has declined.
-
Vancouver's infamous 'Penis Satan' statue can now be erected anywhere through augmented reality
Though it was erect for less than 24 hours in 2014, the lewd statue known as Penis Satan has remained a beloved part of Vancouver lore.
-
B.C. fugitive who died in northern Ontario plane crash served in Canadian Armed Forces: Defence
The Department of National Defence says two men wanted in Thailand for the murder of a man with links to British Columbia gangs both served in the military.
Regina
-
'We are still here:' Red Dress Day aims to raise awareness for MMIWG
Several Indigenous women gathered at the legislative building Thursday morning to honour Red Dress Day, an annual event aiming to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).
-
Sask. premier to reach out to Red Earth Cree Nation chief, but won't commit to visit
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he plans on calling the chief of Red Earth Cree Nation, but would not commit to visiting the community.
-
Sask. sees 14 more COVID-19 deaths to end April
Saskatchewan recorded 14 more COVID-19 related deaths and 766 laboratory-confirmed cases for the week of April 24-30, the province said in a release.
Vancouver Island
-
Investigation underway after cougar kittens found beheaded on Vancouver Island
B.C. conservation officers are investigating after two dead cougar kittens were found without their heads and paws on Vancouver Island.
-
Residents support changing B.C. village name in 'step towards undoing aggressive actions'
A recent survey of Queen Charlotte, B.C., residents showed support for changing the name of the village back to the ancestral Haida name, Daajing Giids Llnahaay.
-
'Important initial step': B.C. commissions study into prolific offenders
The B.C. government says it's launching an independent, short-term study into repeat criminal offenders in British Columbia, which will guide the province's plans to curb escalating chronic crime and random attacks.