HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has announced 3 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Eight previously reported cases are now considered recovered, dropping the total number of active cases in the province to 25.

All three of Wednesday's new cases were identified in Nova Scotia's Central zone, and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

One of the cases is at Prince Andrew High School and one is at Eric Graves Memorial Junior High School, both in Dartmouth.

Public health says contact tracing for all three cases is underway, and everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate.

Both schools are currently closed for the holiday break and will be cleaned again before staff return on Jan. 4.

"It is encouraging to see case numbers staying low, and I am proud of the effort Nova Scotians are making to follow public health protocols and keep each other safe," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "We need to continue to be vigilant over the next number of months. I know we can contain the virus as long as we stay committed to one another and follow the protocols.

"The rest of the holiday season is critical for us and we need Nova Scotians to continue their vigilance with New Year's celebrations," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health. "Keep your gatherings small with no more than 10 people total. Stick with your family or your regular close social group of 10 as you say goodbye to 2020 and welcome in the new year."

CASE BREAKDOWN

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,592 tests on Tuesday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has done 111,344 tests. There have been 394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,483 cumulative confirmed cases, and 65 deaths. 1,393 cases are considered recovered, leaving 25 active cases in the province.

There is currently one patient in hospital due to COVID-19, with no patients in intensive care.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-six per cent of cases are female, and 44 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province's electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 84 cases

Central Zone: 1224 cases

Northern Zone: 108 cases

Eastern Zone: 67 cases

COVID ALERT APP

Canada's COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: