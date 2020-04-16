HALIFAX -- There are 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 579.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 1,065 tests on Wednesday.

The province says, as of Wednesday, seven licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia had confirmed cases of COVID-19. The cases involve 42 residents and 23 staff members.

Northwood's Halifax facility has seen the largest number of cases. According to Northwood's website, a total of 38 residents and 21 staff members had tested positive for the virus, as of Wednesday morning.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-four per cent of cases are female and 46 per cent are male.

The province says 176 people have recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

Eleven people are currently in hospital. Four of those patients are in intensive care units.

Three Nova Scotians have died from complications due to the virus, including a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 90s, and a man in his 80s. Health officials say the three individuals all had underlying health issues.

To date, Nova Scotia has 18,453 negative test results and 579 positive results.

Where are the cases located?

Health officials say there are cases across the province. More information about the breakdown of cases is available in an online map.

The map breaks the cases down according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones and indicates where testing was conducted, not necessarily where the individuals live.

The central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality, has seen the largest number of COVID-19 cases.

Twenty-seven of Nova Scotia’s 30 new cases were confirmed in the central zone.

The western zone saw two new cases, the northern zone has no new cases, and the eastern zone has one new case.

Western zone: 48 cases

Central zone: 453 cases

Northern zone: 35 cases

Eastern zone: 43 cases

Most cases in Nova Scotia are connected to travel or a known case of COVID-19, but there is community spread.

As a result, travel has been removed as a requirement for testing.

Symptoms and self-isolation

The province has also expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences two or more of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment.

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travelled outside of the province is also required to self-isolate for two weeks.