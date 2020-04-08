HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has identified 32 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 342.

The province says more than 700 tests were completed Tuesday at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab, which is now operating around the clock.

Most cases are connected to travel or a known case, but health officials have confirmed community spread in the province.

As a result, travel has been removed as a requirement for testing.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Eleven people are currently in hospital. Five of those patients are in intensive care units.

Seventy-seven people have now recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotia reported its first death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Cape Breton woman was in her 70s and had underlying medical conditions. She died Monday at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

Cases have been identified across the province and more information is now available in an online map. The map is broken down by the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones and indicates where testing took place.

Western zone: 42 cases

Central zone: 235 cases

Northern zone: 32 cases

Eastern zone: 33 cases

This is a developing story. More to come.