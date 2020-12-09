HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all located in the province's Central Zone.

Four of the new cases are close contacts of previously reported cases.

One is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The individual has been self-isolating as required.

The other case is under investigation.

"While the majority of our recent cases are in the Central Zone, we know this virus can easily find its way into other communities," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release. "It is up to all of us to remain vigilant and continue to follow all the public health measures and restrictions, including limiting social contacts and travel."

With 13 more cases considered resolved, the number of active cases in the province has dropped from 78 to 71.

"I'm pleased to see that the number of cases linked to social gatherings has gone down significantly," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "This is an indication that restrictions are working. We need to continue to follow all the public health measures to ensure that this trend continues as we work to flatten the curve."

CASE BREAKDOWN

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,954 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has conducted 79,869 tests and confirmed 300 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 229 cases are considered resolved, leaving 71 active cases. No one has died during the second wave. Cases during the second wave range in age from under 10 to over 80.

Since the start of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has completed 203,047 tests, and reported a total of 1,389 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,253 cases are now considered resolved and 65 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-seven per cent of cases are female and 43 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 68 cases

Central Zone: 1,175 cases

Northern Zone: 87 cases

Eastern Zone: 59 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Dec. 13.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces in Nova Scotia.