N.S. reports 99th COVID-19 related death, 57 new cases over the weekend

HALIFAX -

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province’s 99th death related to COVID-19 on Monday.

In a news release, N.S. Health says a man in his 70s died in the Western zone.

"It is never easy to hear that a Nova Scotian has passed away as a result of COVID-19. My thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health in a release. "Getting vaccinated will not only protect you but also your loved ones and your community. I encourage all Nova Scotians to get both doses and keep doing all you can to protect each other."

"My heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the man who has passed," added N.S. Premier Tim Houston. "COVID-19 is still in our province. Please get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick and continue to follow public health protocols."

The province also reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 152.

Twenty-nine new cases were identified in the province's Central zone.

Seventeen new cases were identified in the province's Northern zone.

Ten new cases were identified in the province's Western zone.

One new case was identified in the province's Eastern zone.

Five patients in a non-COVID unit at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville have tested positive for COVID-19. One person is in intensive care at the hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority says they continue to test patients, staff and doctors identified as close contacts, and have made testing available for all staff and doctors on site as a precaution.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

EXPOSURE NOTICE FOR FOUR SCHOOLS

Health officials also sent exposure notices for four schools in the province over the weekend.

The latest school exposures are at Westmount Elementary and Citadel High in Halifax, Ian Forsyth Elementary in Dartmouth and Cumberland North Academy in Amherst.

“It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school. As always, all staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious,” said N.S. Health in a release.

A list of schools with exposures is available online.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,269 tests on Oct. 22; 2,599 tests on Oct. 23; and 2,056 tests on Oct. 24.

A total of 1,229,244 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,165 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 7,014 people have recovered and 99 have died due to COVID-19.

There are currently 16 people in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, with five in intensive care units.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 1,369 positive COVID-19 cases and four deaths. Of the new cases since Aug. 1, 1,212 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 421 cases (26 active cases)

Central zone: 5,585 cases (87 active cases)

Northern zone: 574 cases (37 active cases)

Eastern zone: 685 cases (2 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 1,562,774 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 750,349 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

In total, 83 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.8 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: