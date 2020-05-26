HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting another death related to COVID-19 and two new cases of the virus.

The province says the death involves a woman in her 80s who had underlying health conditions.

She died in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone, but was not a resident of Northwood, or any other long-term care home.

Fifty-nine people have now died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Fifty-two of those deaths have been at Halifax's Northwood long-term care home.

2 new cases of COVID-19

The province is also reporting two new cases of COVID-19, which it says brings the total number of cases to 1,052. However, a total of 1,051 cases were reported on Monday.

CTV News has reached out for clarification on these numbers. The province responded that Dr. Robert Strang will address the issue during the newser at 3 p.m.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 573 tests on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 38,999 negative test results.

Two more people have recovered from the virus, with a total of 976 people now recovered from COVID-19.

Northwood currently has 11 residents and four staff members with active cases of COVID-19.

No other long-term care facilities have active cases of the virus at this time.

The province says one more person has been admitted. Seven people are now in hospital and three of those patients are in intensive care units.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

List of symptoms expanded

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Last week, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to May 31.