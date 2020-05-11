HALIFAX -- Another resident at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax has died from COVID-19.

Forty-eight people have now died from the virus in Nova Scotia; 42 of those deaths have been at Northwood.

"It is with heavy hearts we report the passing of another resident at Northwood. My thoughts are with the family and friends of this individual," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement Monday.

"All Nova Scotians are asked to do everything you can to continue to slow the spread of this virus in our province."

The province says three long-term care and seniors’ facilities are reporting active cases of COVID-19. All but two of those cases are at Northwood, which has 156 residents and 18 staff members with active cases of the virus.

One other facility has a staff member with an active case of COVID-19 and another facility has a resident with an active case.

The province didn’t say which other facilities have active cases at this time.

There will be no provincial news conference on Monday, The next news conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

1 new case of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported only one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 1,019.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 291 tests on Sunday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 33,869 negative test results.

Of the 1,019 cases, 767 people have recovered, and their cases are considered resolved. This leaves 204 active cases in Nova Scotia.

Of the 204 active cases, 176 are in long-term care homes.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Nine people are in hospital, with three of those patients in intensive care units.

Cases are confirmed across the province, but most are in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

However, the latest case was confirmed in the northern zone.

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 870 cases

Northern zone: 44 cases

Eastern zone: 51 cases

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Nova Scotians who experience two or more of the following symptoms should take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Reopening plan in the works; schools remain closed

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to May 17.

The province has eased some public health measures, but the rules related to physical distancing and social gatherings -- keeping six feet apart and not gathering in groups more than five -- remain in place.

"COVID-19 is a terrible disease, but we all play a role in how it impacts our province," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in a statement.

"Maintain social distance, wash your hands, stay home as much as possible, and clean high-use surfaces."

Last week, Strang confirmed that a reopening plan is in the works, but said no dates have been set.

The province also confirmed last week that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, which will officially end on June 5.