HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as four recoveries, as 57 active cases remain in the province.

Three of Monday's new cases were identified in the province's Eastern zone. Two are under investigation and the other involves a close contact of a previously reported case.

The other case is in the province's Central zone and is under investigation.

"Vaccine uptake continues to be high, but we are aiming to have at least 85 per cent of eligible Nova Scotians vaccinated," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release. "If you have not yet received your COVID-19 vaccine, it is important to get your first dose as soon as possible to protect your loved ones and your community."

Public Health says there is now “limited community spread” in the Central zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

"I'm pleased to hear that many employers are supporting their employees' decision to get vaccinated," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Some employers have gone above and beyond and are encouraging hesitant employees and providing incentives to their employees to get vaccinated. We are all working together to get as many people as possible vaccinated, and the support from employers is an important part."

VACCINE INTERVAL REDUCED TO 28 DAYS

More Nova Scotians are now able to book an appointment to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier than originally scheduled.

In a news release issued Monday, the province announced that they have reduced the second dose interval from 35 days to 28 days.

Effective immediately, anyone who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 30 and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before September 12, can now reschedule their appointment to receive their second dose at an earlier date.

Public health says recipients will receive an email to the account provided at the time of booking. The province says notification emails will go out in batches up until the end of day June 30.

Anyone who did not provide an email must call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to reschedule or to request an email address be added.

When rescheduling the second dose, people will select a new date and time at any clinic across the province that has an available appointment.

The province says notices will continue to be sent over the following weeks as vaccine supply is received.

Health officials say the drive-thru clinics in Dartmouth, Truro and Wolfville can now accommodate up to four people in one vehicle. At the time of booking you can schedule a maximum four people for one appointment time.

Anyone who has received a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can choose a second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.

Anyone who has received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can now receive a second dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.

Nova Scotia health recommends people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca receive Pfizer or Moderna for their second dose, “based on emerging evidence of a better immune response with an alternate second dose and the risk of rare but serious blood clotting events associated with AstraZeneca”.

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 876,217 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 72.4 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Of those, 172,910 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 924,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

CASE DATA

Nova Scotia labs processed 3,029 tests on Sunday, and have now processed a total of 935,429 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,831 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,682 people have recovered, and 92 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently two individuals in hospital, with no one in an intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 4,089 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,006 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 288 cases (three active cases)

Central zone: 4,640 cases (44 active cases)

Northern zone: 298 cases (no active cases)

Eastern zone: 605 cases (10 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to July 11, 2021.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia health is introducting several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Monday, June 28:

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre (1583 Beaver Bank Rd.) from noon to 7 p.m.

Hammonds Plains Community Centre (2041 Hammonds Plains Rd.) from noon to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: