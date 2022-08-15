N.S. reports increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations for month of July, decrease in deaths

Nova Scotia is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the month of July, while the number of deaths decreased compared to previous months, according to the provincial government’s monthly COVID-19 summary.

During July, health officials say nine people died from COVID-19, six fewer than what was reported for the month of June.

Of the nine deaths, six people were aged 70 and older, and three were living in a long-term care facility.

TOTAL CASES

During the month of July, Nova Scotia reported a total of 8,650 positive PCR tests, 900 more than what health officials reported in June.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials are reporting the province saw 225 hospitalizations for COVID-19 during the month of July.

Additionally, the monthly update shows a rise of 81 in hospitalizations in July compared to June.

For the month of July, the average age in hospital due to COVID-19 was 73, up from 72 in June.

The province says Nova Scotians aged 70 and older are 14 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those between the ages of 18 to 49.

Even starker, unvaccinated Nova Scotians were hospitalized at nearly four times the rate, and died more than the times the rate, as individuals who are up to date with their vaccinations.