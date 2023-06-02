N.S. reports net increase of family doctors

Nova Scotia says there was a net increase of 29 family doctors in 2022-2023, up from a net increase of 13 new primary care physicians in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

There were 16 net new family doctors in the 2020-2021 period.

"Nova Scotians should be able to see for themselves the work underway to improve our health-care system. While we are making progress, we know there is plenty more to do," Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said in a statement Friday.

"We have a plan, we are implementing it, and we will continue to use this data to help us focus our resources on what's working and to address problems when they happen,” she said.

While the number of net new family doctors is up, the number of Nova Scotians in need of a primary care provider also continues to rise.

As of May 1, there were 145,000 residents registered as in need of primary care — up two per cent compared to April, which is an increase of 2,700 new names on the list.

Data released by the province Friday also shows that Nova Scotia is hitting its long-term care admissions benchmark. As well, for the fourth consecutive quarter, the number of completed surgeries is higher than the number of new patients being added to the surgical waitlist.

